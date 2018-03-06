Lipscomb basketball team welcomed after winning title

Lipscomb's basketball team is greeted by fans after returning home from winning the Atlantic Sun championship. (WSMV)

Lipscomb University’s basketball team got a champions’ welcome after clinching a spot in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament for the first time ever.

Dozens of students and fans gathered to welcome the newly crowned Atlantic Sun Conference champions as the team brought the conference tournament championship trophy home to Allen Arena late Monday night.

“We have the whole city of Nashville behind us right now, rallying behind us,” said junior forward Rob Marberry. “We’re excited for it. We’re excited to just bring this new tradition to Lipscomb.”

“We’re thrilled to death to be on your team and share this ride with you,” added head coach Casey Alexander.

The Bisons won’t know when and where they will be playing until Sunday when the 68-team field is announced.

The Bisons’ student section is ready to follow the team.

“We’re going to cheer out butts off. We’re so excited they’re coming back with a victory,” said Luke Criss.

“I think that this school is so great that so many people came out to support, and I’m so excited to see what our Bisons can do in the next game,” added Kelsey Campbell.

The Bisons are expected to be a 15 or 16 seed in the tournament.

