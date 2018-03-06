1 killed, 4 deputies injured in Macon Co. house fire

One person has died and four sheriff’s deputies were injured in an overnight house fire in Macon County.

The fire happened on Hartsville Road.

Deputies tried to rescue the victim before firefighters arrived, but were unable. The deputies were treated for smoke inhalation.

The victim’s name has not been released by authorities.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.