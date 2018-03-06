1 killed, 4 deputies injured in Macon Co. house fire - WSMV News 4

1 killed, 4 deputies injured in Macon Co. house fire

Posted: Updated:
LAFAYETTE, TN (WSMV) -

One person has died and four sheriff’s deputies were injured in an overnight house fire in Macon County.

The fire happened on Hartsville Road.

Deputies tried to rescue the victim before firefighters arrived, but were unable. The deputies were treated for smoke inhalation.

The victim’s name has not been released by authorities.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.