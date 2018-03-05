Conflict of interest a big concern as Cannon Co. School Board searches for new director

History teacher T.J. Daniel won't be in class this week.

He's on paid leave while officials investigate video obtained by News4 that shows him swinging around underage, female students in his classroom.

All the while, his father, Bruce Daniel, is the school board chairman leading the search for a new director of schools.

Going for that position is William Curtis, the school board's interim director, who just suspended the school board chairman's son for inappropriate behavior in the classroom.

"I do think it's a conflict of interest and the honorable thing would be to recuse himself until the investigation is completed," said board member Nathan Sanders.

Last week, the News4 I-Team revealed the first shocking video of Daniels inappropriately touching his underage, female students.

On Monday, more video surfaced of Daniel dancing with female students in the classroom.

Tonight News4 asked Daniel for a response to his son's suspension.

"The interim director is handling that," the school board chairman said. "You need to talk with him."

Daniel wouldn't answer any other questions posed by News4, including if he would recuse himself from the search for a new director of schools.

T.J. Daniel resigned as coach of the high school football team back in November after parents brought a list of grievances to the board. However, he has stayed in the classroom per his year-long contract.

According to officials, Cannon County cannot terminate a teacher's contract unless they have been charged with a crime or if the principal and director recommend his termination to the board.

"With the chairman being in the situation he's in, we don't know if we would have those 3 votes,"

Daniel will be on-leave with pay until the investigation concludes, which is expected to wrap up by the end of the week.

