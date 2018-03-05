Gov. Halsam creates group to oversee, enhance school safety - WSMV News 4

Gov. Halsam creates group to oversee, enhance school safety

Posted: Updated:
Gov. Bill Haslam (WSMV file photo) Gov. Bill Haslam (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

In an announcement Monday, Gov. Bill Haslam said he is now working with leaders from the state executive branch to create a group that will oversee necessary improvements for safety, education and mental health of school children.

“All children in Tennessee deserve to learn in a safe and secure environment and I am asking this working group to move quickly in making practical recommendations that we can implement in the coming weeks and months to help increase the safety of our children,” Gov. Haslam said. “The review will be wide-ranging but include specific items, such as entry to and exit from schools, training, and availability of school resource officers, and in-school mental health resources for students.”

The Governor's School Safety Working Group will review the safety plans and procedures already in place at every school district in the state, as well as make new recommendations on additional safety measures.

Dept. of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner David Purkey will lead the committee.

The committee includes 16 other high-ranking leaders from a variety of state departments:

  • Greg Adams, Chief Operating Officer, Office of the Governor
  • Sen. Paul Bailey (R-Sparta)
  • Sen. Dolores Gresham (R-Somerville)
  • Rep. David Byrd (R-Waynesboro)
  • Rep. Ryan Williams (R-Cookeville)
  • Sheriff John Fuson, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department
  • Mike Herrmann, Executive Director of Conditions for Learning, Department of Education
  • Sgt. Jeff Hicks, School Resource Officer Supervisor, Blount County Sheriff’s Office
  • Lt. Gen. Keith Huber, U.S. Army, Retired
  • Abbey Kidwell, Teacher, South Clinton Elementary School, Clinton City Schools
  • Candice McQueen, Commissioner, Department of Education
  • Cindy Minnis, School Psychologist, Metro Nashville Public Schools 
  • Dr. Jack Parton, Superintendent, Sevier County Schools
  • Dr. Altha Stewart, University of Tennessee, Incoming President of American Psychiatric Association
  • Dr. Sonia Stewart,  Principal, Pearl-Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School, Metro Nashville Public Schools
  • Marie Williams, Commissioner, Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services

Gov. Haslam says he hopes the group will have their first set of recommendations ready by the end of the legislative session. 

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Recent HeadlinesMore>>

  • Past school shooting survivors to send notebooks, letters of compassion to Marshall Co. High School

    Past school shooting survivors to send notebooks, letters of compassion to Marshall Co. High School

    Monday, March 5 2018 11:30 PM EST2018-03-06 04:30:34 GMT
    (Photo by Forrest Sanders/WSMV)(Photo by Forrest Sanders/WSMV)

    "They are not alone."  That's the message one woman's sharing. She says there are people across the country connected through the same traumatic situation. Now, an effort uniting several of them is looking to help some young people heal more quickly than they did. 

    More >>

    "They are not alone."  That's the message one woman's sharing. She says there are people across the country connected through the same traumatic situation. Now, an effort uniting several of them is looking to help some young people heal more quickly than they did. 

    More >>

  • New bill hopes to protect country music industry workers from sexual harassment

    New bill hopes to protect country music industry workers from sexual harassment

    Monday, March 5 2018 11:21 PM EST2018-03-06 04:21:35 GMT
    Tennessee State Capitol building (WSMV file photo)Tennessee State Capitol building (WSMV file photo)
    Tennessee State Capitol building (WSMV file photo)Tennessee State Capitol building (WSMV file photo)

    Two Nashville lawmakers are proposing new legislation that aims to protect victims of workplace harassment in the country music industry. Sen. Jeff Yarbro introduced the bill alongside Rep. Brenda Gilmore and Nashville country music artist Katie Armiger. 

    More >>

    Two Nashville lawmakers are proposing new legislation that aims to protect victims of workplace harassment in the country music industry. Sen. Jeff Yarbro introduced the bill alongside Rep. Brenda Gilmore and Nashville country music artist Katie Armiger. 

    More >>

  • Gov. Halsam creates group to oversee, enhance school safety

    Gov. Halsam creates group to oversee, enhance school safety

    Monday, March 5 2018 11:02 PM EST2018-03-06 04:02:28 GMT
    Gov. Bill Haslam (WSMV file photo)Gov. Bill Haslam (WSMV file photo)
    Gov. Bill Haslam (WSMV file photo)Gov. Bill Haslam (WSMV file photo)

    Gov. Haslam is working with leaders from the state executive branch to create a group that will oversee necessary improvements for safety, education and mental health of school children.

    More >>

    Gov. Haslam is working with leaders from the state executive branch to create a group that will oversee necessary improvements for safety, education and mental health of school children.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.