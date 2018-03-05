Gov. Halsam creates group to oversee, enhance school safety

"They are not alone." That's the message one woman's sharing. She says there are people across the country connected through the same traumatic situation. Now, an effort uniting several of them is looking to help some young people heal more quickly than they did.More >>
"They are not alone." That's the message one woman's sharing. She says there are people across the country connected through the same traumatic situation. Now, an effort uniting several of them is looking to help some young people heal more quickly than they did.More >>
Two Nashville lawmakers are proposing new legislation that aims to protect victims of workplace harassment in the country music industry. Sen. Jeff Yarbro introduced the bill alongside Rep. Brenda Gilmore and Nashville country music artist Katie Armiger.More >>
Two Nashville lawmakers are proposing new legislation that aims to protect victims of workplace harassment in the country music industry. Sen. Jeff Yarbro introduced the bill alongside Rep. Brenda Gilmore and Nashville country music artist Katie Armiger.More >>
Gov. Haslam is working with leaders from the state executive branch to create a group that will oversee necessary improvements for safety, education and mental health of school children.More >>
Gov. Haslam is working with leaders from the state executive branch to create a group that will oversee necessary improvements for safety, education and mental health of school children.More >>
A Smyrna mom is suing the YMCA because of what she says happened to her son in a school bathroom. The incident happened at Cedar Grove Elementary. The victim, a kindergartner, was participating in an after-school program run by the YMCA.More >>
A Smyrna mom is suing the YMCA because of what she says happened to her son in a school bathroom. The incident happened at Cedar Grove Elementary. The victim, a kindergartner, was participating in an after-school program run by the YMCA.More >>
If Metro Council approves a Memphis law firm to launch an investigation into the Mayor Megan Barry's extramarital affair, taxpayers will have no idea how much it could cost until a month later.More >>
If Metro Council approves a Memphis law firm to launch an investigation into the Mayor Megan Barry's extramarital affair, taxpayers will have no idea how much it could cost until a month later.More >>
Metro Council approved spending $3 million for the Fair Park project. However, Metro Dept. of Finance records show the total cost of the project is now an estimated $8.5 million. Now a Metro Councilmember has called for a special committee meeting to raise questions posed first by the News4 -I-Team.More >>
Metro Council approved spending $3 million for the Fair Park project. However, Metro Dept. of Finance records show the total cost of the project is now an estimated $8.5 million. Now a Metro Councilmember has called for a special committee meeting to raise questions posed first by the News4 -I-Team.More >>
The Lebanon community said their final goodbyes to Officer Joseph Bowen on Monday after he died in a car wreck last week.More >>
The Lebanon community said their final goodbyes to Officer Joseph Bowen on Monday after he died in a car wreck last week.More >>
It's a Cinderella story that's only fitting for March Madness. The Lipscomb Bisons will play in the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history after Sunday's win over Florida Gulf Coast in the Atlantic Sun Championship.More >>
It's a Cinderella story that's only fitting for March Madness. The Lipscomb Bisons will play in the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history after Sunday's win over Florida Gulf Coast in the Atlantic Sun Championship.More >>
After almost a week without drinkable water, the boil-water advisory for Centerville is almost over according to the mayor. This is the second time in a month that residents were urged not to consume or use water in the community after flood waters contaminated the potable water supply.More >>
After almost a week without drinkable water, the boil-water advisory for Centerville is almost over according to the mayor. This is the second time in a month that residents were urged not to consume or use water in the community after flood waters contaminated the potable water supply.More >>
A Florida nurse who treated two severely-abused toddlers made the ultimate commitment to give them a loving, forever home.More >>
A Florida nurse who treated two severely-abused toddlers made the ultimate commitment to give them a loving, forever home.More >>
A 2-year-old girl died after a mirror fell on her at a Payless store in metro Atlanta.More >>
A 2-year-old girl died after a mirror fell on her at a Payless store in metro Atlanta.More >>
A history teacher at Cannon County High School has been suspended after video surfaced showing him lifting and swinging two female students.More >>
A history teacher at Cannon County High School has been suspended after video surfaced showing him lifting and swinging two female students.More >>
Three teachers at a daycare in Des Plaines, Illinois have been charged with endangering the life or health of a child after giving kids gummy bears containing melatonin.More >>
Three teachers at a daycare in Des Plaines, Illinois have been charged with endangering the life or health of a child after giving kids gummy bears containing melatonin.More >>
An Old Hickory teen is facing charges after allegedly making a violent threat toward Mt. Juliet High School.More >>
An Old Hickory teen is facing charges after allegedly making a violent threat toward Mt. Juliet High School.More >>
A 16-year-old student is in police custody after allegedly making violent threats toward the Nashville School of the Arts.More >>
A 16-year-old student is in police custody after allegedly making violent threats toward the Nashville School of the Arts.More >>
Kenneth Bachman did the responsible thing. He was at a party and knew he probably shouldn't drive home so he called an Uber. What he didn’t expect was the $1,600 bill he got.More >>
Kenneth Bachman did the responsible thing. He was at a party and knew he probably shouldn't drive home so he called an Uber. What he didn’t expect was the $1,600 bill he got.More >>
Dickson Police Department officials say a woman's purse was stolen from her car at the gym, and the suspects used her personal information to steal a large sum of money. Can you help?More >>
Dickson Police Department officials say a woman's purse was stolen from her car at the gym, and the suspects used her personal information to steal a large sum of money. Can you help?More >>
There is going vintage and then there is Rita Moreno.More >>
There is going vintage and then there is Rita Moreno.More >>
The kitten was not dead after it was dragged, so one of the men killed it.More >>
The kitten was not dead after it was dragged, so one of the men killed it.More >>