Metro council to hold special meeting on 'Fair Park's' questionable finances

A metro councilman has called a special committee meeting to ask questions raised by the News 4 I-Team.

News 4 has been investigating how much taxpayer money was spent on a new park with soccer fields.

“Fair Park” will include public soccer fields, a dog park and a greenway. It is being built on Fairgrounds property off Craigshead Street.

Our News 4 I-team has been working for you for weeks trying to track your tax dollars. News 4 filed dozens of Open Records requests trying to get answers about the project.

A representative of the city’s finance office was unable to explain some of what we discovered.

Metro Council approved spending $3 million for the Fair Park project, however, Metro Finance records show the total project is now $8.5 million.

We're still trying to find out why the budget is nearly three times higher, and who authorized it.

"We have a government that is out of control in Nashville," said Duane Dominy, a former councilman.

"They apparently feel that ethics, policy and procedure are for the little guys. And it's time that changed," he added.

Metro council also approved spending $12 million to upgrade the Fairgrounds for things like sprucing up the buildings.

The city hired Skanska USA to oversee the project. Their construction management fee was to be $1,065,00; but Skanksa has already been paid $113,000 more than what they bid. Skanska’s fees only cover managing the project; they are not the builder - and the 12 million dollar project isn't done.

That's not the only thing the News 4 I-Team found buried in the contracts; we also discovered one subcontractor, Hawkins Partners, is billing taxpayers $68 dollars an hour for work done by an intern.

Councilman Robert Swope is the chairman of the committee that oversees the Fairgrounds. He's calling a special meeting for Wednesday at 4 pm in council chambers. Swope is asking key players to answer some of the same questions the I-Team has been asking.

