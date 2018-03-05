Metro school bus involved in crash on I-65 near Briley Parkway

The off-ramp from I-65 South at Briley Parkway was closed briefly on Monday evening after a reported bus.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Monday.

A Metro Schools spokesperson said the bus from DuPont-Tyler Middle School was hit on the side by another vehicle.

Three children were transported to Skyline Medical Center after reporting minor injuries. District officials say they are doing just fine.

The crash was expected to clear by 7 p.m., but as of 5:45 p.m., the ramp had already re-opened to traffic.

