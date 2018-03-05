Metro school bus involved in crash on I-65 near Briley Parkway

"They are not alone." That's the message one woman's sharing. She says there are people across the country connected through the same traumatic situation. Now, an effort uniting several of them is looking to help some young people heal more quickly than they did.More >>
The Lebanon community said their final goodbyes to Officer Joseph Bowen on Monday after he died in a car wreck last week.More >>
A metro councilman has called a special committee meeting to ask questions raised by the News 4 I-Team. News 4 has been investigating how much taxpayer money was spent on a new park with soccer fields.More >>
It's a Cinderella story that's only fitting for March Madness. The Lipscomb Bisons will play in the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history after Sunday's win over Florida Gulf Coast in the Atlantic Sun Championship.More >>
After almost a week without drinkable water, the boil-water advisory for Centerville is almost over according to the mayor. This is the second time in a month that residents were urged not to consume or use water in the community after flood waters contaminated the potable water supply.More >>
All students are safe after a Rutherford Co. school bus was stopped briefly and searched by police after a false threat was reported on Monday afternoon, officials from district confirmed.More >>
An armed robbery was caught in the act at a Madison apartment complex on Friday night, police say. One of three suspects was arrest and police recovered two stolen guns and a bag of marijuana.More >>
Authorities were notified around 9:15 p.m. Friday night that a Hickman City Police officer was missing.More >>
Rep. Mike Stewart is calling on Attorney General Herbert Slatery to investigate the Tennessee Republican party's response to the fake GOP account that was reportedly operated by Russian operatives.More >>
A Florida nurse who treated two severely-abused toddlers made the ultimate commitment to give them a loving, forever home.More >>
A 2-year-old girl died after a mirror fell on her at a Payless store in metro Atlanta.More >>
A history teacher at Cannon County High School has been suspended after video surfaced showing him lifting and swinging two female students.More >>
An Old Hickory teen is facing charges after allegedly making a violent threat toward Mt. Juliet High School.More >>
A 16-year-old student is in police custody after allegedly making violent threats toward the Nashville School of the Arts.More >>
Kenneth Bachman did the responsible thing. He was at a party and knew he probably shouldn't drive home so he called an Uber. What he didn’t expect was the $1,600 bill he got.More >>
Three teachers at a daycare in Des Plaines, Illinois have been charged with endangering the life or health of a child after giving kids gummy bears containing melatonin.More >>
Dickson Police Department officials say a woman's purse was stolen from her car at the gym, and the suspects used her personal information to steal a large sum of money. Can you help?More >>
There is going vintage and then there is Rita Moreno.More >>
Police in Minnesota are searching for the suspect responsible for the brutal beating of an elderly man during a road rage incident.More >>
