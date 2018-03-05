Centerville mayor says boil-water advisory almost over

Mayor Gary Jacobs is warning residents of Centerville in Hickman County that their water may be contaminated. (WSMV)

After almost a week without drinkable water, the boil-water advisory for Centerville is almost over according to the mayor.

This is the second time in a month that residents were urged not to consume or use water in the community after flood waters contaminated the potable water supply.

According to Centerville Mayor Gary Jacobs, the town's water supply finally began pumping water that meets quality and purity standards as for 5:50 p.m. on Sunday. Now, the water needs time to work its way through the system. Jacobs said when that happens, the boil order will be lifted.

The city is specifically testing water in Swan Creek to determine what is causing low pH levels.

Water with low ph can be acidic to taste as well as naturally corrosive. Too many metals in water could potentially be poisonous as well. The EPA recommends drinking water maintain a pH level between 6.5 and 8.5.

Jacobs said the town will have help testing the water from TDEC and Nashville's Metro Water Dept. They are also looking into emergency grant fund provided by the USDA.

Officials say they hope the boiling water will be lifted by Monday evening, and if not then, on Tuesday.

