Rutherford Co. school bus stopped, checked by police after false threat

All students are safe after a Rutherford Co. school bus was stopped briefly and searched by police after a false threat was reported on Monday afternoon, officials from district confirmed.

The driver reportedly heard a student yell there was a gun on Bus #209 that services Christiana Middle School.

Following protocol, the driver pulled over and called 911.

Deputies from the Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Office responded, checking the bus and all students' belongings before determining there were no weapons onboard.

Because of the investigation, the bus route was delayed and children arrived home later than usual.

"I know these types of situations are frightening but we appreciate that everyone followed procedure and that this situation was a false alarm," said James Evans with Rutherford Co. Schools. "Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions."

