Madison armed robbers caught in the act with stolen guns, 1 arrested

An armed robbery was caught in the act at a Madison apartment complex on Friday night, police say.

According to officials, officers in unmarked vehicles were placed at Falcon View Apartments after a number of nighttime robberies in order to keep watch on the parking areas of the complex.

While on watch, police say they said three men approach a man sitting in his car, one of them quickly pulling up his hood as they approached the vehicle.

Officers quickly approached the suspects as the attempted to rob the man, causing them to flee.

One of the robbers, identified as 21-year-old Demecko Ferguson, was carrying a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol loaded with 10 rounds. Police say the gun was reported stolen from a gun store in Rutherford Co.

While searching for the other two suspects, officers recovered a bag of marijuana and a loaded Tec-9 semi-automatic pistol. Police say that gun was also reported stolen in 1998.

Ferguson was charged with aggravated robbery, weapon possession in the commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of a stolen gun. He is jailed in lieu of a $96,000 bond.

Police are temporarily withholding his mug shot for use in photo lineups for other robbery cases in the Nashville area.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.