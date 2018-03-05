Putnam County launches new, potentially life-saving CPR app

A local community is getting a new, potentially life-saving app.

On Monday Putnam County officials announced it's launching PulsePoint in the community.

It's a free smartphone app that allows dispatchers to alert people who are trained in CPR when someone nearby is suffering from cardiac arrest.

"The Pulsepoint app allows us to engage anyone trained in CPR and notify them someone might need the help they are trained to provide," explained 911 Director Mike Thompson. "It really embraces the entire community in helping to potentially save someone's life."

Residents can download it on their phone and verify they are CPR-certified and know how to use an AED.

Users will instantly be signed up for alerts and will be notified if they're within a quarter-mile radius of someone in need of CPR.

It not only works in Putnam County but anywhere in the country that users in the network travel.

"We feel strongly that this app will save lives in Putnam County," said Tennessee Heart Cardiologist Dr. Brian Dockery. "We encourage anyone trained in CPR to download the app and become part of the network."

To sign up or download the app, visit www.pulsepoint.org/download.

