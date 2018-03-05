Lipscomb students await return of tourney bound men's team

It's a Cinderella story that's only fitting for March Madness.

The Lipscomb Bisons will play in the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history after Sunday's win over Florida Gulf Coast in the Atlantic Sun Championship.

Inside Allen Arena, Lipscomb students watched history unfold on the hardwood.

Carter Galbreath is a freshman at Lipscomb. He said, “Everyone on campus was ecstatic and so proud of the team.”

Robby Renfrow is also a freshman. He recalls, “There was a lot of tension in the watch party. You could hear a pin drop and a lot of frustration.

The frustration that came at the midpoint of the game turned into adulation when the final buzzer sounded.

“I almost feel like nothing that big has happened on campus before,” said Renfrow.

Lauren Anderson is junior, and is part of a championship winning volleyball team.

She offers some advice to these young men as they await their destination.

“I can't wait for them to get that experience,” said Anderson. “Just live in the moment. There's going to be a lot of fans, a lot of noise, just soak it up. Not everybody gets this experience.”

The Bisons will learn who they will play and where next Sunday at 5:00 p.m.

They are expected to be 16 or 15 seed. There are eight different cities where the Bisons could play, including the possibly to play in Nashville on March 16 or March 18. The furthest distance would be San Diego on those same days.

Regardless of how far, the students are ready to roll.

“No matter where it is, we're going to drive,” said Renfrow. “This is a once in a lifetime experience. We don't know if we'll go back in the four years we'll be here. So we have to go wherever it is."

A welcome home party for the Bisons is slated for tonight at 10:00 p.m.

The team's plane is scheduled to land around 10:20, with the players getting back to campus around 11:00 p.m.

