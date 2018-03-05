Pan Seared Pork Chops from Bare Bones Butcher

Two 1 ¼” pork chops, bone in

2 tbs butter

Salt & pepper

Fresh thyme

2-3 cloves garlic, smashed

Salt both sides of the pork chops & let rest for 30 minutes prior to cooking. Heat a cast iron skillet on medium-high, then place the fatty edge of the chops on the skillet to render some of the fat. Once some of the fat has released, sear the chop for about 3-4 minutes, then repeat on the other side.

Add the butter, thyme, and garlic to the pan, and baste the chops with the butter continuously for 3 minutes. Place the pork chops on a plate and cover loosely with foil; rest 8 minutes before serving.