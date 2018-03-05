Police: Student arrested for threatening Nashville School of the Arts

A parent sent this screenshot of the threat to News 4. (WSMV)

A 16-year-old student is in police custody after allegedly making violent threats toward the Nashville School of the Arts.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the juvenile was arrested at his home just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the student's Instagram post "implied he was going to commit acts of violence at the school."

The student allegedly posted an image that read, "Payback kills!! March 15th" and "A whole lotta boddies!!!" The caption of the photo read, "March 15th 2018! You don't wanna miss it ... well a few people might."

Several people who saw the post reported the incident to police.

According to investigators, the teen admitted to officers that he did create the post but called it a joke.

"The MNPD and the District Attorney’s Office take threats to our schools very seriously, regardless of the motive, and will launch criminal investigations into them. Teens are cautioned that there is zero tolerance for such actions," said the police department in a news release.

The teenager is being charged with false report of an emergency, which is a felony.

The suspect will go before the Juvenile Court for a detention hearing Monday afternoon.

