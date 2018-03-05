Fort Campbell planning to test public alert system on Tuesday

Fort Campbell will be testing its wireless public alert and warning system this week.

As of right now, the alert is scheduled to be sent out at 1 p.m. Tuesday, depending on the weather.

The text message will say, "Test, test. This is only a test from Fort Campbell Emergency Operations Center."

The notification service will be used when there is an imminent threat to the Fort Campbell area, such as a tornado warning.

Mobile devices that are WEA enabled will receive the alert. Residents do not need to sign up for the service. Some older smartphones will not receive the alerts.

Phones that are using the cell phone towers on Fort Campbell will receive the alert.

Those in nearby parts of Montgomery, Christian, Trigg and Stewart counties are likely to also receive the message.

