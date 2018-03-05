A Twitter account claiming to be the unofficial voice of the Tennessee Republican Party was actually run by Russian online trolls.

The Twitter account has since been suspended. (WSMV)

Rep. Stewart calling for investigation into GOP response to fake Twitter account

Rep. Mike Stewart is calling on Attorney General Herbert Slatery to investigate the Tennessee Republican Party's response to the fake GOP account that was reportedly operated by Russian operatives.

The @TEN_GOP account was one of several accounts recently named in a federal indictment, according to NBC News.

State GOP leaders told News 4 last year that the now-suspended account had absolutely no ties to the state.

Stewart, D-Nashville, claims the state's Republican party did not investigate the account in a timely manner.

Stewart claims the @TEN_GOP account was opened in 2015, but the GOP did not notify Twitter until September 2016.

In a statement, Stewart wrote, "Why did they allow a fake Russian account with thousands of followers to represent the voice of Tennessee Republicans for months without taking any action?”

The communications director for the Tennessee Republican Party sent News 4 screenshots showing officials filing reports to Twitter about the fake account.

The first report about the account appears to have been made in September 2016. A response from the Twitter support team on Sept. 19, 2016, says the account was "not in violation of Twitter's impersonation policy."

The account was also reported in March 2017. In a response dated March 22, 2017, the company said, "Parody, newsfeed, commentary and fan accounts are permitted on Twitter."

According to the emails, the account was also reported on Aug. 14, 2017.

Click here to see the PDF that chronicles the reports made to Twitter.

