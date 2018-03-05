New bill aims at spreading awareness about Down syndrome

A local group is pushing for lawmakers to help educate doctors with more up-to-date information about Down syndrome.

The Down Syndrome Information Act of 2018 is currently making its way through the Tennessee General Assembly.

Legislators are calling for the Tennessee Department of Health to provide doctors with accurate information about Down syndrome that can be passed along to parents when they receive the diagnosis for their child.

News 4 spoke with a parent who says just searching for information on Down syndrome may not provide the most accurate information.

"There's no sugar-coating it. You're scared, and you want information now. That information that you get now needs to be credible and correct," said parent Autumn Harper. "That's a decision that could ultimately choose a person's direction in life."

The current bill is sponsored by Rep. Rick Staples, D-Knoxville, who is working with the Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee.

READ MORE: Click here to read the full bill (PDF).

