Community preparing to say goodbye to Lebanon police officer

Lebanon Police Officer Joseph Bowen was found in Dry Creek after the truck he was driving crashed into the flooded creek. (Photo: Lebanon Police Department) Lebanon Police Officer Joseph Bowen was found in Dry Creek after the truck he was driving crashed into the flooded creek. (Photo: Lebanon Police Department)
The Lebanon community will be saying their final goodbyes to Officer Joseph Bowen on Monday.

The funeral for the fallen officer will be held at Fairview Church in Lebanon at 1 p.m.

Bowen, 28, was on his way home last week when he lost control of his truck, hit a tree and crashed into a creek in DeKalb County.

Bowen was a third-generation police officer and served with the department for five years.

He will be buried with full police honors at the Salem Cemetery in Liberty, TN.

Bowen leaves behind his wife, Kim, and two young children.

Memorial donations are being accepted at Wilson Bank and Trust for his children's scholarship fund.

