Copy-Tennessee museum donates record collection to university

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee museum has donated more than 3,500 vinyl LPs and 1,200 78 rpm records to East Tennessee State University.

The donation was given to the Bluegrass, Old Time and Country Music Studies program in the university's Department of Appalachian Studies for preservation and study.

The rare, vintage records were donated from the Appalachian Cultural Music Association and its Mountain Music Museum in Kingsport.

Museum Executive Director Rick Dollar says the collection was given to the museum several years ago, but it doesn't have space for them all. Dollar says the museum wants to see the records used for educational purposes.

The collection includes recordings by artists such as The Carter Family, Bill Monroe and Jimmie Rodgers.

