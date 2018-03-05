Tennessee workers' comp bureau unveils online filing system

The Tennessee Bureau of Workers' Compensation has begun using a new online filing system.More >>
Filip Forsberg scored at 1:07 of overtime and the Nashville Predators matched the franchise record with their eighth straight victory, beating the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Sunday.More >>
An Old Hickory teen is facing charges after allegedly making a violent threat toward Mt. Juliet High School.More >>
A 2-year-old girl died after a mirror fell on her at a Payless store in metro Atlanta.More >>
Nearly three weeks have passed since Lawrenceburg firefighter Jason Dickey died in the line of duty. On Sunday, a restaurant chain spread across four cities held a fundraiser for the fallen firefighter.More >>
It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of 25th Avenue North.More >>
Lipscomb is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the first time, after Garrison Mathews scored 33 points and the second-seeded Bisons wasted most of an enormous lead before recovering to beat top-seeded Florida Gulf...More >>
Metro Nashville police have been busy as they deal with multiple shootings in less than 24 hours.More >>
The Perry County Sheriff's Office has issued a silver alert for Marshall Travis Spry.More >>
The body of a 73-year-old man who had been missing for days was found on Sunday.More >>
