Teen accused of making threat toward Mt. Juliet High School

An Old Hickory teen is facing charges after allegedly making a violent threat toward Mt. Juliet High School.

Police say Joseph Taylor approached two students on Sunday afternoon and told them not to come to school on Monday because he had just bought a new gun.

The teens told police that Taylor was wearing "some type of gun" around his neck.

The incident was reported to police, who contacted the school's student resource officers.

According to the Mt. Juliet Police Department, investigators do not believe Taylor had real intentions of carrying out an attack. Detectives said they confiscated a paintball gun from Taylor.

"The department wants to remind everyone that threats towards any school will not be tolerated … even if they are meant to be a joke, and they will be investigated completely," said the department in a statement.

Taylor, 18, is charged with criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault and is being held at the Wilson County Jail.

Taylor is not a student at Mt. Juliet High School.

