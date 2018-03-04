15-year-old injured in north Nashville drive-by shooting

A 15-year-old old was injured in a drive-by shooting in north Nashville Sunday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of 25th Avenue North. According to Metro police, the victim had possibly two gunshot wounds to the thigh.

The teen was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities are continuing the search for the suspects, who fled toward Clarksville Pike in a dark Chevrolet Impala with tinted windows.

This is one of many shootings that happened in the Nashville area over the weekend. Officers responded to four shootings in less than 24 hours.