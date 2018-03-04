15-year-old injured in north Nashville drive-by shooting

Nearly three weeks have passed since Lawrenceburg firefighter Jason Dickey died in the line of duty. On Sunday, a restaurant chain spread across four cities held a fundraiser for the fallen firefighter.More >>
It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of 25th Avenue North.More >>
Lipscomb is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the first time, after Garrison Mathews scored 33 points and the second-seeded Bisons wasted most of an enormous lead before recovering to beat top-seeded Florida Gulf...More >>
Metro Nashville police have been busy as they deal with multiple shootings in less than 24 hours.More >>
The Perry County Sheriff's Office has issued a silver alert for Marshall Travis Spry.More >>
A visitation is being held on Sunday for a Lebanon police officer who died in a crash last week.More >>
After a night of violence in Music City, community and city leaders came together this morning for an open forum on how to fix it. So far this year, five juveniles have been killed. One mother knows that painful loss all too well. Her daughter was among the Nashville youth lost to gun violence in 2017.More >>
A 91-year-old Florida woman is claiming that one of her relatives is trying to steal her home from her.More >>
Dickson Police Department officials say a woman's purse was stolen from her car at the gym, and the suspects used her personal information to steal a large sum of money. Can you help?More >>
David Ogden Stiers, known for his role as Major Charles Winchester on “M*A*S*H” has died. He was 75.More >>
A history teacher at Cannon County High School has been suspended after video surfaced showing him lifting and swinging two female students.More >>
Authorities were notified around 9:15 p.m. Friday night that a Hickman City Police officer was missing.More >>
It's kind of hard to spell China without the letter "N" (at least in English), but the Chinese had to make do without the letter for a while because it was banned. Yes, that's right: The Chinese government banned a letter.More >>
