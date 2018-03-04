Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse holds fundraiser for fallen Lawrenceburg firefighter

Nearly three weeks have passed since Lawrenceburg firefighter Jason Dickey died in the line of duty.

Tonight, a restaurant chain spread across four cities held a fundraiser for the fallen firefighter.

Inside Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse in the heart of Nashville, patrons sat down for a steak and a glass of wine.

But tonight, 100 percent of the proceeds at this restaurant and three others in Ohio and Kentucky went to a fund that benefits the family of Jason Dickey.

“We’re also going to match that 100 percent,” said executive manager Dillon Ruby. “It's a tough time for them financially, so whatever we can do to support them we would love to do.”

The 38-year-old fire engineer was killed and four other firefighters were injured when a wall collapsed while they were fighting a house fire on February 12.

Dickey was an 11-year veteran of the fire department. He leaves behind his three children and pregnant wife.

“They can lean on us when there's times of need. We're always going to be there to help the community,” said Ruby.

Dickey comes from a family full of emergency responders. Tonight's fundraiser also benefited the families of two Ohio police officers killed in the line of duty.

For those who didn't make it out tonight, and still want to contribute -- Dickey's family is asking for all memorials to be donated to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.