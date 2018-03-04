Body of missing Perry County man found in river

The body of a 73-year-old man who had been missing for days was found on Sunday.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Marshal Spry was found in the Buffalo River, which is only a mile from where he was last seen.

The Linden Fire Department located the body.

WOPC reported that Spry left his granddaughter’s home on Wednesday night, but never made it home.

Officials believe he may have gotten confused in the inclement weather.