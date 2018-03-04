Visitation held for Lebanon officer killed in crash

Lebanon Police Officer Joseph Bowen was found in Dry Creek after the truck he was driving crashed into the flooded creek. (Photo: Lebanon Police Department)

A visitation is being held on Sunday for a Lebanon police officer who died in a crash last week.

Friends and family gathered at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon to remember 28-year-old Officer Joseph Bowen.

A funeral will be held for him on Monday at 1 p.m. at Fairview Church.

Officer Bowen was on his way home from work when he lost control of his truck, hit a tree, and crashed into a creek on Thursday morning in DeKalb County.

He was a third-generation officer who served with the department for five years. Before that, Bowen worked as a correctional officer and deputy in DeKalb County.

He leaves behind a wife, a 4-year-old daughter, and a 19-month-old son.