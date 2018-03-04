Visitation held for Lebanon officer killed in crash

The body of a 73-year-old man who had been missing for days was found on Sunday.More >>
The body of a 73-year-old man who had been missing for days was found on Sunday.More >>
A visitation is being held on Sunday for a Lebanon police officer who died in a crash last week.More >>
A visitation is being held on Sunday for a Lebanon police officer who died in a crash last week.More >>
After a night of violence in Music City, community and city leaders came together this morning for an open forum on how to fix it. So far this year, five juveniles have been killed. One mother knows that painful loss all too well. Her daughter was among the Nashville youth lost to gun violence in 2017.More >>
After a night of violence in Music City, community and city leaders came together this morning for an open forum on how to fix it. So far this year, five juveniles have been killed. One mother knows that painful loss all too well. Her daughter was among the Nashville youth lost to gun violence in 2017.More >>
Metro Nashville police have been busy as they deal with multiple shootings in less than 24 hours.More >>
Metro Nashville police have been busy as they deal with multiple shootings in less than 24 hours.More >>
David Ogden Stiers, known for his role as Major Charles Winchester on “M*A*S*H” has died. He was 75.More >>
David Ogden Stiers, known for his role as Major Charles Winchester on “M*A*S*H” has died. He was 75.More >>
Tamarrius Portis, 20, is being held in lieu of $543,500 bond.More >>
Tamarrius Portis, 20, is being held in lieu of $543,500 bond.More >>
Electrolux says its plans for a $250 million plant expansion in Tennessee are on hold, and the Swedish appliance maker is citing President Donald Trump's tariff announcement as the reason.More >>
Electrolux says its plans for a $250 million plant expansion in Tennessee are on hold, and the Swedish appliance maker is citing President Donald Trump's tariff announcement as the reason.More >>
Julie McCabe had 19 points and 10 rebounds and No. 22 Belmont hit two 3-pointers in the last 15 seconds of regulation before pulling away in overtime to beat Tennessee-Martin 63-56 on Saturday to win the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament and became the first team to qualify for the NCAA Women's Tournament.More >>
Julie McCabe had 19 points and 10 rebounds and No. 22 Belmont hit two 3-pointers in the last 15 seconds of regulation before pulling away in overtime to beat Tennessee-Martin 63-56 on Saturday to win the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament and became the first team to qualify for the NCAA Women's Tournament.More >>
A 91-year-old Florida woman is claiming that one of her relatives is trying to steal her home from her.More >>
A 91-year-old Florida woman is claiming that one of her relatives is trying to steal her home from her.More >>
Dickson Police Department officials say a woman's purse was stolen from her car at the gym, and the suspects used her personal information to steal a large sum of money. Can you help?More >>
Dickson Police Department officials say a woman's purse was stolen from her car at the gym, and the suspects used her personal information to steal a large sum of money. Can you help?More >>
Metro Nashville police have been busy as they deal with multiple shootings in less than 24 hours.More >>
Metro Nashville police have been busy as they deal with multiple shootings in less than 24 hours.More >>
David Ogden Stiers, known for his role as Major Charles Winchester on “M*A*S*H” has died. He was 75.More >>
David Ogden Stiers, known for his role as Major Charles Winchester on “M*A*S*H” has died. He was 75.More >>
A history teacher at Cannon County High School has been suspended after video surfaced showing him lifting and swinging two female students.More >>
A history teacher at Cannon County High School has been suspended after video surfaced showing him lifting and swinging two female students.More >>
Authorities were notified around 9:15 p.m. Friday night that a Hickman City Police officer was missing.More >>
Authorities were notified around 9:15 p.m. Friday night that a Hickman City Police officer was missing.More >>
It's kind of hard to spell China without the letter "N" (at least in English), but the Chinese had to make do without the letter for a while because it was banned. Yes, that's right: The Chinese government banned a letter.More >>
It's kind of hard to spell China without the letter "N" (at least in English), but the Chinese had to make do without the letter for a while because it was banned. Yes, that's right: The Chinese government banned a letter.More >>
Murals in a Tennessee school gym have been modified to remove Confederate flags after school district officials received complaints.More >>
Murals in a Tennessee school gym have been modified to remove Confederate flags after school district officials received complaints.More >>