‘M*A*S*H’ star David Ogden Stiers has died

(Meredith) – David Ogden Stiers, known for his role as Major Charles Winchester on “M*A*S*H” has died. He was 75.

He was battling bladder cancer, TMZ reported.

He joined the cast of the TV show in 1977 and was nominated for two Emmys for his role.

He also voiced Cogsworth in "Beauty and the Beast" and Jumba in "Lilo & Stitch."

TMZ reported that he died peacefully in his home in Newport, Oregon.

A brief bio

Stiers was born in Peoria, Illinois in 1942. He and his family moved to Eugene, Oregon, while in high school. He began his acting career in Northern California, but then moved to New York where he studied drama at Julliard and joined the Houseman Acting Company, where he worked on many different productions.