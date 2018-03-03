Metro police respond to multiple shootings in less than 24 hours

Metro Nashville police have been busy as they deal with multiple shootings in less than 24 hours.

The first incident happened at 9:15 p.m. Friday when authorities received a shots fired call at Carl’s Corner on Nolensville Pike. When they arrived to the bar, they found a trail of blood and shell casings. Witnesses say an ongoing dispute between staff and a group of patrons escalated and ended with someone firing shots inside the building. The victim was taken to TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

A second shooting occurred 15 minutes later on 895 Bell Road. The victim was sitting in a parked when the armed suspect opened his rear driver’s side door and demanded his belongings. The victim attempted to disarm the suspect, but was shot in the hand.

At 12:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting at a home in the 1200 block of Villa Place. The homeowner says he heard several shots fired in another room and found the victim with a gunshot wound to her abdomen and arm. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. Her condition was not immediately known. According to police, the homeowner believes the suspects were visiting when the shooting occurred.

The most recent shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Peabody Street and Seventh Avenue South. Police told News 4 that two men got into an argument during a drug deal. One of them pulled a pistol and both fought over it. During the scuffle, one of the men was shot in the leg. The 50-year-old victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was last seen heading toward the James Cayce homes. He is described as a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighing 160 pounds.