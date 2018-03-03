Metro police respond to multiple shootings in less than 24 hours

Metro Nashville police have been busy as they deal with multiple shootings in less than 24 hours.More >>
Authorities were called to the house on Hollandale Road at 5 p.m. Saturday.More >>
David Ogden Stiers, known for his role as Major Charles Winchester on “M*A*S*H” has died. He was 75.More >>
After a night of violence in Music City, community and city leaders came together this morning for an open forum on how to fix it. So far this year, five juveniles have been killed. One mother knows that painful loss all too well. Her daughter was among the Nashville youth lost to gun violence in 2017.More >>
Tamarrius Portis, 20, is being held in lieu of $543,500 bond.More >>
Electrolux says its plans for a $250 million plant expansion in Tennessee are on hold, and the Swedish appliance maker is citing President Donald Trump's tariff announcement as the reason.More >>
Julie McCabe had 19 points and 10 rebounds and No. 22 Belmont hit two 3-pointers in the last 15 seconds of regulation before pulling away in overtime to beat Tennessee-Martin 63-56 on Saturday to win the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament and became the first team to qualify for the NCAA Women's Tournament.More >>
Murals in a Tennessee school gym have been modified to remove Confederate flags after school district officials received complaints.More >>
The Perry County Sheriff's Office has issued a silver alert for Marshall Travis Spry.More >>
Authorities were notified around 9:15 p.m. Friday night that a Hickman City Police officer was missing.More >>
A history teacher at Cannon County High School has been suspended after video surfaced showing him lifting and swinging two female students.More >>
Authorities were notified around 9:15 p.m. Friday night that a Hickman City Police officer was missing.More >>
More than a year after Jocques Clemmons was shot and killed by Metro Police Officer Joshua Lippert, his family finally got his cell phone back.More >>
Dickson Police Department officials say a woman's purse was stolen from her car at the gym, and the suspects used her personal information to steal a large sum of money. Can you help?More >>
Having varicose veins means you might be at risk for something more serious.More >>
Will you watch?!More >>
For the last 28 years, Channel 4's Terry Bulger has been telling you stories that show off the extraordinary people and places around us. But health issues and two brain surgeries have kept him off our airwaves the last three-and-a-half months. Tonight he's back with an amazing story -- his own.More >>
A woman was arrested on Thursday on especially aggravated burglary charges after the homeowner caught her in the act, according to a police report.More >>
Interstate 840 West near Interstate 24 in Rutherford County has been closed on Friday after a vehicle apparently struck an overpass, littering concrete and debris on the roadway.More >>
The body of a Lebanon police officer was found in a flooded creek in DeKalb County on Thursday.More >>
