Woman barricaded in La Vergne home surrenders to police - WSMV News 4

Woman barricaded in La Vergne home surrenders to police

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Submitted by viewer) (Source: Submitted by viewer)
LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) -

A woman who barricaded herself inside a La Vergne home surrendered to police Saturday night.

The situation ended around 8:30 p.m.

It began three hours earlier when the woman threatened her husband, and then refused to leave their Hollandale Road home.

A SWAT team was called to negotiate with her.  The woman, who had a weapon, was the only person in the house during the incident.

No evacuations were ordered for the neighborhood.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.