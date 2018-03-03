Woman barricaded in La Vergne home surrenders to police

A woman who barricaded herself inside a La Vergne home surrendered to police Saturday night.

The situation ended around 8:30 p.m.

It began three hours earlier when the woman threatened her husband, and then refused to leave their Hollandale Road home.

A SWAT team was called to negotiate with her. The woman, who had a weapon, was the only person in the house during the incident.

No evacuations were ordered for the neighborhood.