Accused murderer arrested after foot chase in downtown Nashville

An accused murderer was arrested after he led officers on a foot chase in downtown Nashville Friday night.

Tamarrius Portis, 20, is being held in lieu of $543,500 bond.

According to police, officers spotted Portis at Fifth Avenue North and Church Street. When they tried to take him into custody, Portis reportedly ran. He made it several blocks before he was apprehended at Fourth Avenue North and Commerce Street.

Portis is accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Charlie Brown Jr. while robbing him. Brown was found last Saturday with a gunshot wound to the head near 26th Avenue North and Alameda Street.

Portis has been charged with murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, evidence tampering, resisting arrest, and evading arrest.

Police have also named Jonathan Chatman, 20, as a suspect in the case. He, too, faces murder and robbery charges.

Chatman remains at large, and officers are continuing to search for him.