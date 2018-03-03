Electrolux halts Springfield project after tariff announcement

Electrolux says its plans for a $250 million plant expansion in Tennessee are on hold, and the Swedish appliance maker is citing President Donald Trump's tariff announcement as the reason.More >>
Julie McCabe had 19 points and 10 rebounds and No. 22 Belmont hit two 3-pointers in the last 15 seconds of regulation before pulling away in overtime to beat Tennessee-Martin 63-56 on Saturday to win the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament and became the first team to qualify for the NCAA Women's Tournament.More >>
Murals in a Tennessee school gym have been modified to remove Confederate flags after school district officials received complaints.More >>
The Perry County Sheriff's Office has issued a silver alert for Marshall Travis Spry.More >>
Authorities were notified around 9:15 p.m. Friday night that a Hickman City Police officer was missing.More >>
Tennessee Highway Patrol and other law enforcement escorted the body of a Lebanon Police officer back to Wilson County on Friday after he was found dead after a crash the morning before. Officer Joseph Bowen, 28, was on his way home from work when he lost control of his truck, hit a tree and crashed into a creek on Thursday morning in DeKalb County.More >>
More than a year after Jocques Clemmons was shot and killed by Metro Police Officer Joshua Lippert, his family finally got his cell phone back.More >>
A history teacher at Cannon County High School has been suspended after video surfaced showing him lifting and swinging two female students.More >>
When it comes to keeping kids safe in school, some local law enforcement leaders say they don't want to wait and see what state lawmakers decide to do -- they want action now.More >>
New Nashvillians and tourists might think of Lower Broadway as the epicenter of bars and nightlife in Nashville, but 25 years ago, 2nd Avenue was the place to be. Now, the thoroughfare is making a comeback.More >>
