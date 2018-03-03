Electrolux halts Springfield project after tariff announcement

Tamarrius Portis, 20, is being held in lieu of $543,500 bond.More >>
Electrolux says its plans for a $250 million plant expansion in Tennessee are on hold, and the Swedish appliance maker is citing President Donald Trump's tariff announcement as the reason.More >>
Julie McCabe had 19 points and 10 rebounds and No. 22 Belmont hit two 3-pointers in the last 15 seconds of regulation before pulling away in overtime to beat Tennessee-Martin 63-56 on Saturday to win the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament and became the first team to qualify for the NCAA Women's Tournament.More >>
Murals in a Tennessee school gym have been modified to remove Confederate flags after school district officials received complaints.More >>
The Perry County Sheriff's Office has issued a silver alert for Marshall Travis Spry.More >>
Authorities were notified around 9:15 p.m. Friday night that a Hickman City Police officer was missing.More >>
Tennessee Highway Patrol and other law enforcement escorted the body of a Lebanon Police officer back to Wilson County on Friday after he was found dead after a crash the morning before. Officer Joseph Bowen, 28, was on his way home from work when he lost control of his truck, hit a tree and crashed into a creek on Thursday morning in DeKalb County.More >>
More than a year after Jocques Clemmons was shot and killed by Metro Police Officer Joshua Lippert, his family finally got his cell phone back.More >>
A history teacher at Cannon County High School has been suspended after video surfaced showing him lifting and swinging two female students.More >>
When it comes to keeping kids safe in school, some local law enforcement leaders say they don't want to wait and see what state lawmakers decide to do -- they want action now.More >>
