Crossville school modifies murals depicting man hanging from tree, Confederate flag

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Murals in a Tennessee school gym have been modified to remove Confederate flags after school district officials received complaints.

According to media reports, a district administrator gave the maintenance department orders to modify the murals at South Cumberland Elementary School.

One mural was a Confederate battle flag; South Cumberland's mascot is a "rebel." Jane Franklin, assistant to the district's director, says that flag was painted over and may ultimately be repainted as a Tennessee state flag rather than a Confederate flag.

A second mural depicted a man carrying a Confederate flag standing between an eagle and a tree. A Caucasian-toned figure in a blue outfit was hanging by his jersey from a tree branch.

Franklin says the branch from which the figure is hanging has been painted over.