Silver alert issued in Perry County - WSMV News 4

Silver alert issued in Perry County

The Perry County Sheriff's office has issued a silver alert for Marshall Travis Spry.

Spry,73, was last seen was last seen Wednesday night around 8 p.m. in the Flatwoods community.

The sheriff's office has been looking for him for several days, and Williamson County officials are now helping with the search.

