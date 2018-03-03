Missing Kentucky police officer found dead in flooded field

The search for a missing police officer in Kentucky has come to a sad end.

According to Kentucky State Police, 45-year-old Rodney S. Smith, of Boaz, Kentucky, was found in a flooded field off Bernal Avenue in Hickman County early Saturday morning.

His police cruiser was also found in the area.

Authorities were notified around 9:15 p.m. Friday night that a Hickman City Police officer was missing. Several emergency agencies from both Kentucky and Tennessee assisted in the search for Smith.

He is the second officer this week to drown in flood water.

Earlier this week, a Lebanon police officer was recovered after the truck he was driving crashed into a flooded creek in DeKalb County. Officer Joseph Bowen was 28 years old.