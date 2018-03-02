Clemmons' mom on private talk with mayor: 'Deep down, they all know it was foul play'

Tennessee Highway Patrol and other law enforcement escorted the body of a Lebanon Police officer back to Wilson County on Friday after he was found dead after a crash the morning before. Officer Joseph Bowen, 28, was on his way home from work when he lost control of his truck, hit a tree and crashed into a creek on Thursday morning in DeKalb County.More >>
More than a year after Jocques Clemmons was shot and killed by Metro Police Officer Joshua Lippert, his family finally got his cell phone back.More >>
A history teacher at Cannon County High School has been suspended after video surfaced showing him lifting and swinging two female students.More >>
When it comes to keeping kids safe in school, some local law enforcement leaders say they don't want to wait and see what state lawmakers decide to do -- they want action now.More >>
New Nashvillians and tourists might think of Lower Broadway as the epicenter of bars and nightlife in Nashville, but 25 years ago, 2nd Avenue was the place to be. Now, the thoroughfare is making a comeback.More >>
Water is the big concern in Centerville, both too much of it and not enough of it. The city is working to restore non-potable water to residents, but a boil-water advisory--the second one in a month--has been in effect for the last two days.More >>
Police pulled over 24-year-old Laquantaze Buford after he allegedly ran through two stop signs on Hinkle Drive on Thursday.More >>
A woman was arrested on Thursday on especially aggravated burglary charges after the homeowner caught her in the act, according to a police report.More >>
Interstate 840 West near Interstate 24 in Rutherford County has been closed on Friday after a vehicle apparently struck an overpass, littering concrete and debris on the roadway.More >>
Dickson Police Department officials say a woman's purse was stolen from her car at the gym, and the suspects used her personal information to steal a large sum of money. Can you help?More >>
The body of a Lebanon police officer was found in a flooded creek in DeKalb County on Thursday.More >>
For the last 28 years, Channel 4's Terry Bulger has been telling you stories that show off the extraordinary people and places around us. But health issues and two brain surgeries have kept him off our airwaves the last three-and-a-half months. Tonight he's back with an amazing story -- his own.More >>
The middle school student was reportedly angry with an acquaintance and teachers and allegedly threatened to "shoot up" Kenwood Middle School on Friday.More >>
There's a simmering bit of tension between the Mayor Megan Barry's office and the Davidson Co. Sheriff Daron Hall over a new jail and its name. And with what happened today, the tension only increased.More >>
Will you watch?!More >>
It's called "the assassin game" and involves using toy guns to attack other students. Police say some of the guns are painted black and look real, which is creating major problems.More >>
