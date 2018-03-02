New businesses giving 2nd Avenue's historic structures a second life

If you're somewhat new to Nashville, it'll come as a shock that 25 years ago, 2nd Avenue was the place to go at night in downtown Nashville. That's where the hot bars and restaurants could be found.

A few years later, Lower Broadway changed that. But now, 2nd Ave. is making a resurgence of its own.

News 4's Terry Bulger is here to show us.

A boutique, high-class hotel and a Honky Tonk like none of the ones on Lower Broadway are just two of the spots that are reshaping 2nd Avenue.

Unlike some parts of Nashville, the 100-year-old buildings are simply getting a new look from smart renovators, not meeting the bulldozer.

Second Avenue will always have its own style, the bricks down low and the trees looking up guarantees that.

What fills up the street is a combination of the familiar and the new. B.B. King's Blues Club, The Spaghetti Factory and a cowboy attitude are longtime staples that once made 2nd, first.

Emily Tucker says she watched all these changes over the years, and she sees changing again from her workplace, inside one of the thoroughfare's 100-year-old buildings.

"I went to college at Western Kentucky University," said Tucker. "With nothing to do in Bowling Green, we'd drive to Nashville all the time, and 2nd Avenue was the place to go. You didn't even talk about 'Lower Broadway' as a destination."

Tucker is the spokesperson for the 21c Museum Hotel Nashville, one of the most recent additions to 2nd Ave.

"But also, the George Jones, which is really a fantastic spot with one of the best views -- if not the best view in the city," Tucker said

With a museum, restaurant and rooftop bar, it's not your Granpa Jones' Honky Tonk. It was all done by saving the past.

"So it's all about finding old buildings and restoring them, which is what we did at 21 C," Tucker said.

Consider it a new hot spot, but with a history and breathing room.

"I think it's a great place for people who live in Nashville to come and enjoy their city that doesn't feel so busy or tourist-packed," Tucker said.

TV does not do justice to that view from George Jones Place. The riverfront, the river, and then Titans' Stadium look spectacular.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.