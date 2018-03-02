Centerville residents working through water emergency, flooding

Water is the big concern in Centerville, both too much of it and not enough of it.

The city is working to restore non-potable water to residents, but a boil-water advisory -- the second one in a month -- has been in effect for the last two days.

"A Slice a Day Keeps the Sadness Away," reads the sign in the window of Snappy's Pizza in Centerville.

"I love the customers," said manager Kisha Underwood. "That's the best part."

"There you go," she said, handing a slice to a customer. "You have a good rest of the afternoon!"

Underwood loves building and serving handmade pizzas at Snappy's. It's a good thing, too. She said the past two days they've seen twice as many customers, which means twice as many pizzas.

"We've been able to keep afloat," said Underwood.

Snappy's is one of the only restaurants that remained open Friday afternoon through Centerville's water issues.

The Duck River is up high. On the closed Hickman Springs Road, the drive just ends in deep water. It blocks the way to a property.

Mayor Gary Jacobs said when the water treatment plant was inundated with water from Swan Creek, the city had to stop pumping water to customers who didn't meet safety standards.

Jacobs said he'd meet with Governor Bill Haslam's administration to talk about the issues Friday. He said there were also plans in place to meet with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

"Yes, It's been frustrating for everybody out here," Underwood said.

Another water shortage just hit the area not long ago.

"The episode we had two weeks ago, I was out of water for a whole week," she said. "It's just hard with my two kids."

The city's been handing out free cases of water at a maintenance center.

Underwood said they have what little water they need to stay open and keep serving up those slices. She just hopes the water worries are over for those customers she sees every day.

"Hopefully, we can get it fixed and keep going," she said.

