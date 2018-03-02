Woman caught in the act of breaking into Murfreesboro home

Alisha Rodriguez-Perez was arrested on a charge of especially aggravated burglary by Murfreesboro police. (Photo: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)

A woman was arrested on Thursday on especially aggravated burglary charges after the homeowner caught her in the act, according to a police report.

Police said Ricardo Hernandez-Garcia had returned to his State Street home at 5:30 p.m. and found Alisha Rodriguez-Perez trying to break into his house.

Police arrived at the home and found Garcia on top of Perez, who was stabbing the man in the back.

Garcia told police that he found Perez actively trying to break into the house. He said he tried to keep her at the scene for police, at which point she started to fight him. He told police he held her down on the ground until police arrived.

Police ordered Garcia to get off Perez when they arrived. Police challenged Perez at gunpoint to drop the knife, which she did.

Garcia was taken to StoneCrest Medical Center for treatment for his stab wounds. Perez was taken to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital and released into custody.

