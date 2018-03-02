Dickson PD looking for suspects that stole purse at gym, used victim's personal info to steal cash

Dickson Police Department officials say a woman's purse was stolen from her car, and the suspects used her personal information to steal a large sum of money. Now, police are trying to identify the two people responsible.

The victim's purse was stolen from her car while she was working out at the Dickson County Family YMCA on Feb. 15.

According to DPD Detective Jeff Ball, surveillance footage shows a maroon SUV driving around the parking lot of the gym. A passenger got out of the vehicle and checked other cars in the parking lot before smashing the window of the victim's car and snatching her bag.

When the victim left the gym, she reported the damage to her vehicle and stolen purse to police.

The following day, the two suspects suspect drove through two different banks in Nashville attempting to withdraw cash from the victim's bank account.

The first time, at a bank in the Inglewood neighborhood in East Nashville, the suspects were successful. They used the victim's bank information and driver's license to withdraw an undisclosed amount of cash.

Within an hour of the first withdrawal, the suspect attempted to take out more money at another bank in Old Hickory. This time they weren't so lucky.

The teller determined the driver's license used to withdraw funds did not belong to the suspect and confiscated it along with the victim's checkbook.

The suspect left the drive-through in a maroon SUV, believed to be a Ford Edge, with no additional money.

The primary suspect (pictured) is believed to be a white woman with blonde hair.

A secondary suspect can be seen in the passenger seat on the car as well -- police say they believe this is the same accomplice seen in surveillance footage at the gym. That person does not have a clear description.

Police say the suspects will be charged with burglary of an automobile, theft and identity-theft related offenses.

Police say these suspects are targeting vehicles at gyms because they know many people leave valuable items behind while they exercise.

Officials keeping purses and other personal items out of sight when they leave their vehicles by locking them in the trunk or utilizing lockers and other storage provided by your gym.

Now, however, Dickson Police say they need the public's help to identify the two suspects and bring them to justice.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the theft is asked to contact Detective Ball at 615-441-9515, Dickson Central Communications at 615-446-8041 x4, or call the department's anonymous tip line at 615-441-9555.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.