Sheriff scrounges for more officers in schools

Thursday Governor Bill Haslam talked about his new task force designed to come up with ways to keep Tennessee schools safe.
"I mean, one of the things you want to do is control entry ways to schools, so we can funnel the folks coming into school," said Haslam.
Many don't want to wait to see what they come up with. They want action now.
We told you about the Perry County sheriff, Nick Weems, who's raising money to buy intruder defense systems for classrooms.
"It's time to act," said Weems.
Now, Decatur County's sheriff is following suit.
"If you wait on law makers and/or the court system, you may be waiting a long time," said Decatur County sheriff Keith Byrd.
Byrd is now scrounging up money and resources to put an officer in every school which, with a small budget and only a few officers on staff,
hasn't been easy.
"It hasn't been a struggle, it's been a nightmare," said Byrd.
Byrd is now looking for school security grants because after the deadly school shooting in Florida, he said not making changes, is not an option.
"It's sad that we live in times that you've got to have a police man at the school, but it is what it is and we have to do the best we can with it," said Byrd.
Byrd also arranged for his officers to do active shooter training at the high school with the US Marshall's Service while students are out on spring break.
