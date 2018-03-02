Fisher expected back in the Preds’ lineup on Friday

Mike Fisher announced on Jan. 31 that he was coming out of retirement to rejoin the Nashville Predators. (WSMV)

Nashville Predators center Mike Fisher is expected to return to the team’s active roster on Friday in Vancouver, according to the team’s website.

Fisher signed a one-year, $1 million contract on Monday, the league’s trading deadline, after announcing last month that he was coming out of retirement.

The former Predators captain has been practicing with the team since shortly after the Jan. 31 announcement to get back into playing shape.

“Mike is another horse in the stable there,” Predators Head Coach Peter Laviolette said on the team’s website. “He brings character and leadership, and I think everybody knows the way he plays.

“This wasn’t a move out of desperation where we needed this, our team was moving along, but we also know Mike’s strengths and we know what he’s able to do on the ice. We know the person he is, and through conversations, it evolved to this point where it’s getting closer that Mike plays. I think everybody’s excited about that and we’re happy to have him.”

Mike Fisher will return to the #Preds lineup tonight in Vancouver >> https://t.co/RjIcS6v3B5 — Nashville Preds PR (@PredsPR) March 2, 2018

