Vehicle strikes I-840 overpass in Rutherford Co.

Damage to the Florence Road overpass on I-840 in Murfreesboro. (WSMV)

The Florence Road overpass on I-840 near I-24 in Murfreesboro was struck by a vehicle on Friday. (WSMV)

Interstate 840 West near Interstate 24 in Rutherford County has been closed on Friday after a vehicle apparently struck an overpass, littering concrete and debris on the roadway.

The Florence Road overpass between I-24 and Veterans Parkway appears to have been struck just before noon.

According to the TDOT SmartWay website, the interstate is expected to reopen by 7 p.m.

