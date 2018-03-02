Vehicle strikes I-840 overpass in Rutherford Co. - WSMV News 4

Vehicle strikes I-840 overpass in Rutherford Co.

Posted: Updated:
The Florence Road overpass on I-840 near I-24 in Murfreesboro was struck by a vehicle on Friday. (WSMV) The Florence Road overpass on I-840 near I-24 in Murfreesboro was struck by a vehicle on Friday. (WSMV)
Damage to the Florence Road overpass on I-840 in Murfreesboro. (WSMV) Damage to the Florence Road overpass on I-840 in Murfreesboro. (WSMV)
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

Interstate 840 West near Interstate 24 in Rutherford County has been closed on Friday after a vehicle apparently struck an overpass, littering concrete and debris on the roadway.

The Florence Road overpass between I-24 and Veterans Parkway appears to have been struck just before noon.

According to the TDOT SmartWay website, the interstate is expected to reopen by 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.