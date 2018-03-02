Clarksville teen charged after allegedly threatening to shoot students, teachers

A teen has been arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot teachers and students in Clarksville.

Law enforcement began investigating the potential threat around 10 p.m. Thursday.

The middle school student was reportedly angry with an acquaintance and teachers and allegedly threatened to "shoot up" Kenwood Middle School on Friday.

The teen has been taken into police custody and will be charged with civil rights intimidation.

Police said they determined the student "did not have a method or means to carry out the threats and did not have access to a firearm."

The Clarksville Police Department, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Montgomery County school officials all worked on the investigation.

