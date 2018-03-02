Police arrest man accused of selling cocaine in Robertson County - WSMV News 4

Police arrest man accused of selling cocaine in Robertson County

Posted:
SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) -

A man accused of trafficking cocaine was arrested in Robertson County on Thursday.

Johnny B. Jones, also known as "Big Dad," is charged with three counts of selling a controlled substance (cocaine) and three counts of delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine).

Police have seized Jones' food truck because they claim it was used for drug trafficking.

Jones was indicted by the Robertson County Grand Jury. His bond was set at $55,000.

Both the Robertson County Sheriff's Office and the Springfield Police Department assisted with the investigation.

