Suicidal man in custody after nearly 12-hour standoff in Clarksville

A suicidal man is now in police custody after a standoff lasting almost 12 hours in Clarksville.

Officers first responded to a field on Huntco Drive around 3:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports about a man with a gun.

Crisis negotiators surrounded the field until they were able to reach the man by phone around 5 p.m.

During the standoff, police said the man moved his pickup truck several times and showed his weapon.

Around 4:20 a.m. Friday, the man voluntarily got out of his truck and was taken into custody without incident.

Officers said they found a loaded handgun inside the vehicle.

According to police, the man is not facing any criminal charges.

Both the Clarksville Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

