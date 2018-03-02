Shrimp Pappardelle Pasta from Oak Steakhouse

Shrimp Pappardelle Pasta

5oz House made Pappardelle Pasta

4 each u8-12 Shrimp, split in half

2oz Blistered (charred) Grape Tomatoes

2oz English peas, freshly shucked and blanched (frozen will work if needed)

6 Cloves Garlic, Roasted

2oz Gifford’s Bacon Larson, Crispy

2oz Chicken Stock

1oz Noble Farms Goat Cheese

2Tblsp Unsalted Butter

1Tblsp Olive Oil

Kosher Salt (to taste)

1-Large-Medium Stock pot

1-Large Sauté pan

1-Strainer(colander)

1) Get the large stock pot filled with water, lightly salted, to a rolling boil

2) In a separate sauté pan start with Olive oil in the pan and get it slightly hot, add shrimp and cook until opaque. While shrimp starts cooking add pasta into separate pot of salted water (cooking pasta to al dente or desired doneness)

3) Back to sauce pan, When shrimp is half way cooked don't overcook, add tomatoes, peas and garlic. Sauté lightly to get the flavors going. Add chicken stock and butter and reduce. Then season with salt(tasting). When desired flavor is met add Goat Cheese and let it thicken sauce a bit more. Shut sauté heat off and then go to pasta pot and drain water from pasta into colander.

4) Take drained pasta and add pasta directly to the shrimp sauce and the fold in crispy bacon lardons.

5) Then preseason with salt to desired saltiness, remembering that the bacon will add a bit of salt already.