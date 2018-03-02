2 Trump gun proposals divide Tennessee governor GOP field

Johnny B. Jones, also known as "Big Dad," is charged with three counts of selling a controlled substance (cocaine) and three counts of delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine).More >>
A suicidal man is now in police custody after a standoff lasting almost 12 hours in Clarksville overnight.
The body of a Lebanon police officer was found in a flooded creek in DeKalb County on Thursday.
Tennessee's leading Republican gubernatorial candidates have mixed feelings or aren't taking firm stances on President Donald Trump's ideas to ban bump stocks and bar people under 21 from buying semi-automatic guns.
Police say four students were injured in a school bus crash in Sumner County on Friday morning.
An airline is now offering flights from a Tennessee city to Atlanta.
The mayor of Centerville has declared a water emergency because of contaminated water in the area.
It's called "the assassin game" and involves using toy guns to attack other students. Police say some of the guns are painted black and look real, which is creating major problems.
Police pulled over 24-year-old Laquantaze Buford after he allegedly ran through two stop signs on Hinkle Drive on Thursday.
The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes near the exit for Highway 49 in Coopertown just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
