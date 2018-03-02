Airline now has flights from Jackson, Tennessee to Atlanta

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) - An airline is now offering flights from a Tennessee city to Atlanta.

The Jackson Sun reports Air Choice One will provide a daily roundtrip Sunday through Friday from McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport in Madison County to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Eight passengers departed on Air Choice One's first Jackson to Atlanta flight Thursday afternoon.

Air Choice One CEO Shane Storz says the flight connects Jackson to the world from Atlanta. The trip is an hour-and-a-half with ticket prices starting at $45.

McKellar-Sipes airport director Steve Smith says one goal of the flight is to bring the Transportation Security Administration back, which would help the airport gain more credibility outside the region.

Jackson is roughly 90 miles (140 kilometers) east of Memphis.

Information from: The Jackson Sun, http://www.jacksonsun.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.