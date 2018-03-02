Airline now has flights from Jackson, Tennessee to Atlanta

Police say four students were injured in a school bus crash in Sumner County on Friday morning.More >>
An airline is now offering flights from a Tennessee city to Atlanta.More >>
The mayor of Centerville has declared a water emergency because of contaminated water in the area.More >>
It's called "the assassin game" and involves using toy guns to attack other students. Police say some of the guns are painted black and look real, which is creating major problems.More >>
Police pulled over 24-year-old Laquantaze Buford after he allegedly ran through two stop signs on Hinkle Drive on Thursday.More >>
The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes near the exit for Highway 49 in Coopertown just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday.More >>
Viktor Arvidsson scored a pair of goals as the Nashville Predators rallied for a 4-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.More >>
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has denied an environmental group's challenges to air pollution permits for a federal utility's Tennessee coal-fired power plant.More >>
The Duck River in Columbia is already at flood stage and is reaching closer to Riverside Dr. A flood warning continues through Saturday. The water's expected to rise up over 40 feet by Friday. Some say all they can do is be ready.More >>
