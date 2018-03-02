4 students injured in school bus crash in Gallatin - WSMV News 4

4 students injured in school bus crash in Gallatin

GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) -

Police say four students were injured in a school bus crash in Sumner County on Friday morning.

The wreck happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Long Hollow Pike and North Electra Street.

Two students were transported to the hospital.

Two others were injured but were not hospitalized.

All of the students' injuries are said to be minor.

It's not clear which school the students were heading to.

