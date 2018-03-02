Police warning students about consequences of playing 'assassin game'

Students and parents are being warned about the consequences of playing the game. (WSMV)

A wildly popular game among Midstate students is raising new concerns and could lead to criminal charges.

It's called "the assassin game" and involves using toy guns to attack other students. Police say some of the guns are painted black and look real, which is creating major problems.

The game is played when students team up and use the Nerf guns to attack other students at school, on the bus and even at home.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says there was an incident last year when students were playing the game while they were driving.

Officials say they’re not trying to ruin the fun, but they just don’t want anyone to get hurt.

"Playing these types of games in the current environment that we live in can be misconstrued or end up jeopardizing somebody’s personal safety or the safety of others due to a game, so we would basically say, ‘don’t do it,'" said Sgt. Brant Pewitt with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

District officials say they do not allow any guns, whether they're real or fake, at school. Police worry that even a fake gun could create panic.

"Issues of children having toy guns that are painted black and somebody thinking that it’s an actual weapon," Pewitt said. "Or somebody in public thinking something is going on, intervening, and a civilian essentially hurting somebody over a child’s game."

The sheriff's office wants parents to remind their children that bringing any type of gun to school can mean serious consequences, including criminal charges. Students are asked to report anything they hear that's concerning to police or school officials.

