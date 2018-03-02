EPA denies permit challenges of federal utility coal plant

Police pulled over 24-year-old Laquantaze Buford after he allegedly ran through two stop signs on Hinkle Drive on Thursday.More >>
The mayor of Centerville has declared a water emergency because of contaminated water in the area.More >>
It's called "the assassin game" and involves using toy guns to attack other students. Police say some of the guns are painted black and look real, which is creating major problems.More >>
The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes near the exit for Highway 49 in Coopertown just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday.More >>
Viktor Arvidsson scored a pair of goals as the Nashville Predators rallied for a 4-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.More >>
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has denied an environmental group's challenges to air pollution permits for a federal utility's Tennessee coal-fired power plant.More >>
The Duck River in Columbia is already at flood stage and is reaching closer to Riverside Dr. A flood warning continues through Saturday. The water's expected to rise up over 40 feet by Friday. Some say all they can do is be ready.More >>
A special committee is recommending hiring a Memphis law firm to help in the Mayor Barry affair investigation.More >>
There's a simmering bit of tension between the Mayor Megan Barry's office and the Davidson Co. Sheriff Daron Hall over a new jail and its name. And with what happened today, the tension only increased.More >>
